Element Power goes offshore

Element Power has taken over the development of the up to 750MW North Irish Sea Array (NISA) offshore wind site off the coast of Ireland from Gaelectric.

The move, first reported in the subscriber-only newsletter reNEWS in December, marks Element Power's entry into the offshore wind sector.

Element Power chief executive Mike O'Neil said: “This site, in the relatively shallow waters of the east coast and near the large electrical demands of Dublin and the fast-growing data center industry, is ideally located to be in the first wave of large scale offshore projects to be built in Ireland to meet our 2030 renewable energy targets.”

Development has been ongoing for several years, with assessments and environmental and technical constraint analysis showing the site's offshore wind potential, Element Power said.

“Our experience and expertise in large-scale onshore wind and grid transmission solutions together with subsea HVDC projects will complement our offshore development plans and we look forward to taking the NISA project forward,” O'Neil added.

