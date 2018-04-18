Jumbo christens heavy lifter

Jumbo has named its new DP2 heavy lift crane vessel Stella Synergy following an internal competition at the Dutch company.

The 185-metre long vessel, which has been designed with Ulstein Design and Solutions, will be powered by dual fuel engines and has the ability to run on liquefied natural gas.

12 Mar 2018 Its crane will have a 2500-tonne capacity, a triple hoist to allow for complex upending operations and active heave compensation (AHC).

A second subsea crane will have capacity for 400 tonnes as well as AHC.

The hull will be outfitted with an X-Bow to enable consistent transit speed and offshore workability in severe weather conditions, Jumbo said.

Stella Synergy will be delivered in the first quarter of 2020, the company added.

Image: Jumbo