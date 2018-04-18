Akrocean joins lidar brigade

French outfit Akrocean is offering floating lidar services to the offshore wind market.

The company has been formed by French engineering company Geps Techno and operations and maintenance outfit Valemo.

Akrocean has deployed a floating lidar at the site of the proposed 498MW Fecamp offshore wind farm in France as part of a certification process under the Carbon Trust's Offshore Wind Accelerator roadmap.

Type two validation tests are underway on the company Windsea lidar, as well as Zephir and Leosphere units, the company said.

DNV GL is performing the certification.

A one-year wind measurement campaign was also carried out off the coast of Oleron in France, following a public tender last year issued by Meteo France.

