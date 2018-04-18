Siemens Gamesa large in Hull

Siemens Gamesa has started preparatory work at its Hull factory to deliver larger blades 81.5 metres long, delegates at the Offshore Wind Connections conference and exhibition in Hull will hear next week.

Siemens Gamesa head of business development Ray Thompson will tell attendees that production will be ready to supply Orsted's 1.4GW Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm off the east coast of Yorkshire in England.

09 Feb 2018 “It’s testament to what has been achieved in Hull that, so soon after the site has been established, we have confidence that it will be the location to build even bigger blades,” Thompson will say in his presentation.

He will also highlight how the Humber region of England has become the “global benchmark for the successful development of offshore wind” making it the “envy of the world” in the sector.

“Investment, innovation and collaboration is consolidating the Humber as a major hub for offshore wind, not just in the UK but on a global scale.”

The conference, which was previously held in Bridlington, will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel on 25-26 April.

Image: Siemens Gamesa