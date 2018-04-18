Swiss invest in German wave

Schweizer Kapital Global Impact Fund of Switzerland has invested €4.7m in German wave outfit SINN Power to allow the Bavarian company develop its technology.

The developer based in Gauting near Munich said the cash injection would help enable it to bring its wave technology to market maturity in 2022.

Schweizer Kapital Global Impact Fund founder Umut Ertan said: “SINN Power has a clear goal, a passion for innovation, and a highly motivated and talented team.

“Based on this combination, we are convinced that our investment will enable the wave energy converter to reach market maturity.”

SINN Power chief executive Philipp Sinn added: “With Umut Ertan, today we won a new partner who is sharing a clear vision with us: moving forward courageous and visionary, to demonstrate the compatibility of ecology and economy in practice.”

