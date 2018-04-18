London calls on James Fisher

James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) has won a contract to deliver balance of plant operations and maintenance services for the 630MW London Array offshore wind farm located in the Thames Estuary off England.

The five-year, multi-million pound deal will see JFMS responsible for inspection and maintenance on the project's 175 Siemens Gamesa 3.6-120 turbines, met mast and two offshore substations.

01 Nov 2012 London Array general manager Jonathan Duffy said: “We have been impressed with James Fisher Marine Services’ comprehensive range of solutions, its ability to deliver innovative and bespoke services as well as the company’s strong QHSE record and its commitment to excellence.”

JFMS renewables services division managing director Martin Myhill Sisley said: “We’re delighted to have been chosen by London Array and by having a five-year contract award, we’ll be able to focus on long term operational efficiencies, cost reduction and improve overall uptime.”

Meanwhile, UK consultancy MarineSpace is to provide consent and licensing services for the wind farm, which has been operational since 2013.

The five-year contract will involve the provision of ongoing and future consent and licensing support for both generation and transmission assets at the project, MarineSpace said.

It added that the deal also include a range of additional services that will be delivered on “an as/when needed basis”.

Eon, Orsted, Caisse des Depot and Masdar are shareholders in the project.

