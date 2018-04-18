Engie basks in Senegal sun

Engie and Meridiam are to develop two solar plants totalling 60MW in Senegal.

The partners will each hold 40% stakes in the two projects, which will be located in Kahone in the Kaolack region and Touba-Kae in Diourbel.

Engie and Meridiam were selected by Senegal’s Electricity Sector Regulation Commission (CRSE) as preferred bidder in a tender launched in October 2017 for the two projects.

The solar farms are part of the "scaling solar" initiative in the African country, conducted by the Senegalese authorities and the International Finance Corp – the private sector arm of the World Bank.

Engie Africa chief executive Yoven Moorooven said: “Our consortium delivered a highly competitive offer by leveraging our experience of developing and operating renewable energy projects in Africa – in particular in Senegal.”

