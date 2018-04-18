PNE advances in France

PNE Wind is about to start commercial operations at the five-turbine 10.3MW St Martin-L'Ars wind farm in France.

The German developer has also received approval recently for the three-turbine 7.05MW Dargies 2 project, which is also in France.

PNE Wind chief executive Markus Lesser said: “The current success of the PNE Wind Group confirms our strategy of further expanding our recognised qualifications in wind energy in various countries as well as in new markets.”

