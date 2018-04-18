Articles Filter

PNE advances in France

10.3MW St Martin-L'Ars wind farm near commercial operations

18/04/2018

PNE Wind is about to start commercial operations at the five-turbine 10.3MW St Martin-L'Ars wind farm in France.

The German developer has also received approval recently for the three-turbine 7.05MW Dargies 2 project, which is also in France.

In Sweden, PNE is in charge of the construction of the 25.2MW Laxaskogen wind farm, which has already been sold. 

PNE Wind chief executive Markus Lesser said: “The current success of the PNE Wind Group confirms our strategy of further expanding our recognised qualifications in wind energy in various countries as well as in new markets.” 

Image: PNE Wind

