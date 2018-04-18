Vroon transfer for MPI Workboats

Vroon Offshore Services will assume ship management for MPI Workboats from 1 May.

The move will also include the transfer of all MPI Workboat personnel to Vroon.

17 Apr 2018 All MPI Workboats vessels will change the prefix of their names to VOS from MPI. For example, MPI Napoleon will become VOS Napoleon.

“This development will provide all concerned with an exciting opportunity to enhance our workboat business and improve further the service offerings to our valued clients,” Vroon said.

Image: MPI Dorothea (Flying Focus)

