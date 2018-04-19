Tunisia to drop tender hammer

Tunisia is to unleash a tender for a total of 600MW of wind and solar projects at the end of the month.

The North African nation has put $1bn on the table for projects that must be operational within five years, according to law firm Eversheds Sutherland.

05 Apr 2018 Wind will be allocated 300MW, two-thirds of which will be in Nabeul and the remainder in Kebili.

The same amount will be up for grabs for Solar with 100MW each in Gafsa and Tataounie and 50MW in both Sidi Bouzid and Touzeur.

Tunisia is aiming to secure 1GW of renewable electricity by 2020 with a 4.7GW target in place for 2030, added Eversheds.

The results of last year’s first tender, which includes over 60MW of solar, are to be announced in the comping weeks.

