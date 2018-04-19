India ink for Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa has been awarded 140MW of turbine supply contracts across multiple wind farms in India.

The contacts for several industrial customers and an independent power producer will feature 97-2.0 and 2.0-114 hardware and a due for commissioning next month.

“Most of these orders have been placed by different industrial customers such as textile, auto parts and pharmaceutical companies which want to move their supply to renewable sources,” said the manufacturer.

It added: "We are witnessing encouragingly growing interest from industrial customers who are becoming a sizeable number in our order portfolio.These orders show a positive sign of development in the market and it boosts our confidence significantly.

