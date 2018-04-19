Northwester 2 seeks EU cash

Parkwind is seeking undisclosed funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the 224MW Northwester 2 offshore wind farm located off the coast of Belgium.

The EIB said it is currently appraising the application.

Northwester 2 is fully consented and has “no significant negative impact on the integrity of any nature conservation site”, the bank said.

The wind farm is expected to be operational before the end of 2020.

