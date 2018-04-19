Articles Filter

SunPower snags US rival

PV panel maker SolarWorld Americas to be acquired for undisclosed price

SunPower snags US rival image 19/04/2018

US outfit SunPower is to acquire rival photovoltaic panel manufacturer SolarWorld Americas for an undisclosed price.

SunPower said it plans to ramp up operations at SolarWorld Americas facilities, as well as upgrade factories and provide increased working capital.

Related Stories

The deal, which is subject to US and German regulatory approvals and “other closing conditions”, is expected to close in the “next several months”, it said.

SunPower chief executive Tom Werner said: “The time is right for SunPower to invest in US manufacturing, and SolarWorld Americas provides a great platform for us to implement our advanced P-Series solar panel manufacturing technology right here in our home market.”

SolarWorld Americas chief executive Jurgen Stein said: “We are delighted that SunPower has agreed to inject fresh capital and their industry leading P-Series technology into SolarWorld Americas operations.”

Image: SunPower

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.