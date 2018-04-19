MHI Vestas makes fruitful move

UK fruit cargo specialist MMD Shipping Services has secured a 10-year agreement with MHI Vestas Offshore Wind covering turbine blades.

The deal will see Portsmouth port-based MMD handling the 80-metre blades, which weigh 35 tonnes, from the spring of this year.

“It marks a change in direction for the type of cargo we typically handle and signifies an ability to diversify our current offer.”

MHI Vestas production director James Luter said: “MHI Vestas is delighted to be working with MMD in the storage and loading of our blades from their facility.

“We look forward to utilising MMD expertise to support the growing offshore wind market in the UK and Europe.”

The port of Portsmouth is close to MHI Vestas' blade factory on the Isle of Wight and its new painting and logistics facility at Fawley in Hampshire.

Image: Port of Portsmouth