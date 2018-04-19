Articles Filter

MPI Napoleon starts Baltic action

Charter underway for CTV at unnamed offshore wind farm

MPI Napoleon starts Baltic action image 19/04/2018

Vroon Offshore Services crew transfer vessel MPI Napoleon has started a charter at an unnamed offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The vessel was delivered to the client on 18 April at Sassnitz on the German island of Rug, Vroon said. 

Related Stories

It will start transporting technicians from the island to the work site in the coming days, the company added.

MPI Napoleon is a 22-metre catamaran, which can carry up to 12 passengers and achieve cruising speed of 24 knots. 

MPI Napoleon will be known as VOS Napoleon from 1 May, when Vroon assumes ship management for MPI Workboats.  

Image: Vroon

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.