MPI Napoleon starts Baltic action

Vroon Offshore Services crew transfer vessel MPI Napoleon has started a charter at an unnamed offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The vessel was delivered to the client on 18 April at Sassnitz on the German island of Rug, Vroon said.

It will start transporting technicians from the island to the work site in the coming days, the company added.

MPI Napoleon is a 22-metre catamaran, which can carry up to 12 passengers and achieve cruising speed of 24 knots.

MPI Napoleon will be known as VOS Napoleon from 1 May, when Vroon assumes ship management for MPI Workboats.

