Eolus profit jumps 66%

Swedish wind farm developer Eolus Vind made a net profit of Skr35.9m (€3.5m) between December and the end of February, a 66% jump from the Skr21.6m made in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest and tax was down slightly on last year at Skr30m, compared with Skr31m previously.

However, sales dropped drastically in the second quarter of the company's financial year, falling to Skr139.4m from Skr688.6m.

Projects totalling 6.8MW were taken over by clients in the latest period, compared with 61.8MW last year.

Eolus installed turbines totalling 4.4MW between December and the end of February, down from 49.5MW during the corresponding period in the previous year.

