Smulders salutes TP milestone

Smulders has celebrated the load out of the 1500th transition piece manufactured by the Belgian fabricator.

The structure was loaded at the company's yard in Hoboken and is destined for EnBW's 497MW Hohe See offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Smulders said it started producing TPs in 2001 and reached the 1000 milestone 13 years later.

“In just three and a half years, we were able to produce another 500 TPs. Congratulations to all those involved,” Smulders said.

Image: Smulders