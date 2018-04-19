Articles Filter

Smulders salutes TP milestone

Belgians load 1500th transition piece at yard in Hoboken

Smulders salutes TP milestone image 19/04/2018

Smulders has celebrated the load out of the 1500th transition piece manufactured by the Belgian fabricator.

The structure was loaded at the company's yard in Hoboken and is destined for EnBW's 497MW Hohe See offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Smulders said it started producing TPs in 2001 and reached the 1000 milestone 13 years later. 

“In just three and a half years, we were able to produce another 500 TPs. Congratulations to all those involved,” Smulders said.

Image: Smulders

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.