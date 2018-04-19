Orsted takes Taiwan health check

Orsted is teaming up with the Show Chwan Memorial Hospital and Changhua Christian Hospital in Taiwan to develop a medical network to support development of the four Greater Changhua offshore wind farms off the coast of the Asian island.

The Danish utility has signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with the two hospitals to provide health and safety support and also develop infrastructure in the Changhua region, such as a helipad.

09 Feb 2018 Orsted general manager Asia Pacific Matthias Bausenwein said: “As a responsible employer, we need to ensure that if the need arises we have access to the best possible medical facilities and that is why we are pleased to sign the MoUs to support the hospitals and their staff to develop capabilities and obtain relevant international certification to provide the best possible care to Greater Changhua projects.”

The four Greater Changhua offshore wind farms in Taiwan will have a total capacity of 2.4GW.

Image: Orsted