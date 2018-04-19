Articles Filter

Eni advances Italian green dream

€1bn to be invested in clean tech over next four years in home market

Eni advances Italian green dream image 19/04/2018

Italian energy company Eni is to invest €1bn in green technologies, including renewables, in its home country over the next four years.

Some of the money is being spent on the Progetto Italia initiative, which will create facilities for the production of renewable energy on some of Eni’s reclaimed industrial sites, the company said.

Related Stories

The power will mainly be used by Eni’s industrial assets, enabling the company to reduce its energy consumption. 

Eni said it has identified 25 projects so far totalling 220MW, which will be online by 2021. 

It is also planning research in solar power, energy storage, biofuels, biomass and wind power.

Eni chief executive Claudio Descalzi said: “Thanks to extensive research we have been able to consolidate and enhance our technical know-how, giving us new and important internal skills.”

Image: Pixabay

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.