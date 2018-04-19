Eni advances Italian green dream

Italian energy company Eni is to invest €1bn in green technologies, including renewables, in its home country over the next four years.

Some of the money is being spent on the Progetto Italia initiative, which will create facilities for the production of renewable energy on some of Eni’s reclaimed industrial sites, the company said.

Related Stories ENI plans 5GW green drive

19 Mar 2018

GE wraps up Hydrogenie trials

04 Apr 2013 The power will mainly be used by Eni’s industrial assets, enabling the company to reduce its energy consumption.

Eni said it has identified 25 projects so far totalling 220MW, which will be online by 2021.

It is also planning research in solar power, energy storage, biofuels, biomass and wind power.

Eni chief executive Claudio Descalzi said: “Thanks to extensive research we have been able to consolidate and enhance our technical know-how, giving us new and important internal skills.”

Image: Pixabay