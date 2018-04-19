Invenergy wins Vegas PV hand

Invenergy is to supply MGM Resorts International with electricity from a 100MW solar project located 40km north of Las Vegas in Nevada.

The MGM-Invenergy solar project, which will be operational by the end of 2020, will help power 13 properties on the Las Vegas strip belonging to MGM Resorts International.

02 Mar 2018 About 350 jobs will be created during construction, and, once operational, the project will generate approximately $20m in sales and property tax revenues.

MGM Resorts International chairman and chief executive Jim Murren said: “As a company we care deeply about how we use our resources. This array will be a new source of clean energy that will help power our Las Vegas resorts.”

Image: Invenergy