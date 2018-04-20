Sif scoops Borssele 3&4 prize

Sif is to fabricate 77 monopile foundations for the 731.5MW Borssele 3&4 offshore wind farm off the coast of the Netherlands.

Van Oord has awarded the contract, which was first reported in the subscriber-only newsletter reNEWS, as the EPCI contractor for the project.

Production of the monopiles is scheduled to start in early July and continue until December 2018, it added.

Borssele 3&4 will comprise 77 Vestas 9.5MW turbines across two sites in the North Sea, approximately 25km off the Dutch coast.

Construction is scheduled to start in the second half of 2018 and commercial operations are expected to commence in 2021.

The consortium developing the project comprises Partners Group, Shell, Eneco, Mitsubishi Corp subsidiary Diamond Generating Europe and Van Oord.

Image: Sif