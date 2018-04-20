GE fires up Pakistan wind

GE Renewable Energy has inaugurated a 50MW wind farm for Hawa Energy in Pakistan.

The project, which is located at Jhimpir in Sindh province, comprises 29 GE 1.7-103 turbines.

Power China was the the engineering, procurement and construction contractor on the wind farm.

The Hawa Energy project is GE's fourth wind farm in Pakistan.

GE Renewable Energy general manager in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey Manar Al Moneef said: “The commissioning of this fourth wind farm and its provision of an additional 50MW of renewable energy, which serves to create critical capacity that didn’t previously exist, and meet the low-cost and reliable electricity needs of thousands of citizens, is a proud moment for us.”

Hawa Energy chief executive Farman Lodhi said: “This partnership is built on numerous critical factors, including the exceptional reliability provided as well as the commitment to deliver by GE.”

Image: GE