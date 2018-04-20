EU preps Marinet2 marine call

The EU-backed Marinet2 research programme for wave and tidal energy will open its third call on 1 November.

The Marinet2 project has so far awarded €1.1m in support to 32 offshore renewable technology developers.

Marinet2 co-ordinator Jimmy Murphy said: “Europe is the clear global leader in offshore renewable energy because it invests in research, development and innovation.

“It will ensure that Europe remains at the centre for offshore renewable energy technology development.”

Laminaria was one of the companies successful in the second round of funding.

Laminaria chief executive Steven Nauwelaerts added: “This support from the Marinet2 programme will help us learn a lot about our technology and how it operates in real-sea conditions.

“Furthermore, it will demonstrate an effective solution for offshore wave energy generation and help bring the ground-breaking Laminaria technology to market.”

Image: Laminaria