Offshore delays hit Semco
Revenue down to Dkr1.4bn in 2017 from Dkr1.6bn in 2016
Semco Maritime revenue was hit by delays and increased competition in the offshore wind sector in 2017, falling to just over Dkr1.4bn (€188m) from almost Dkr1.6bn in the previous year.
The company made a loss of Dkr4.2m in 2017, widening from the Dkr1.7m lost in 2016.
Semco described market conditions as “difficult” last year, primarily as a result of the postponement of wind tenders in Germany.
The delays have pushed back commissioning dates, while costs have fallen meaning “winning the tenders implied prices far below the usual level”, Semco added.
It was also hit by a delayed financing commitment to a renewables project in Central America.
Semco expects further growth in offshore wind, despite the negative impacts last year, particularly in China, Taiwan and the US.
Image: Semco Maritime