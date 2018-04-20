Siemens Gamesa Mexico magic

Siemens Gamesa is to supply turbines totalling 100MW for an unnamed wind farm and client in the Mexican state of Coahuila.

The deal covers installation of 29 SG 3.4-132 machines starting in the first quarter of 2019.

Siemens Gamesa Americas onshore business chief executive Jose Antonio Miranda said: “Siemens Gamesa is strongly committed to the Mexican market.

“We were pioneers in this market and we have established ourselves as the leading supplier thanks to our vertically integrated presence along the value chain and our ability to adapt to our customers' needs.”

The project was successful in the last wind power auction in Mexico in November 2017.

Image: Siemens Gamesa