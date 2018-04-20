Articles Filter

ABO bond targets €15m

Money raised will be used to finance global growth of solar business

ABO bond targets €15m image 20/04/2018

ABO Wind is to issue a convertible bond that aims to raise €15m to finance international growth of its solar business.

The issuance consists of one million bonds available at €15 per unit and providing 3% interest, ABO said.

Related Stories

Shareholders in the company have already signed up for 15% of the bonds, the developer said.

The bonds, which will be issued on 1 May, can be converted to ABO Wind shares at a ratio of 1:1 but only in October this year and next, the company added.

ABO Wind executive Alden Lee said: “We both develop greenfield projects and acquire project rights in order to implement projects. To this end, we are looking for partners.”

The company has currently acquired solar farms with a combined capacity of 250MW.

It is working on plants in Hungary and South Africa and also aims to acquire solar farms in Argentina and Spain.

Image: Pixabay

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.