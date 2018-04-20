ABO bond targets €15m

ABO Wind is to issue a convertible bond that aims to raise €15m to finance international growth of its solar business.

The issuance consists of one million bonds available at €15 per unit and providing 3% interest, ABO said.

The bonds, which will be issued on 1 May, can be converted to ABO Wind shares at a ratio of 1:1 but only in October this year and next, the company added.

ABO Wind executive Alden Lee said: “We both develop greenfield projects and acquire project rights in order to implement projects. To this end, we are looking for partners.”

The company has currently acquired solar farms with a combined capacity of 250MW.

It is working on plants in Hungary and South Africa and also aims to acquire solar farms in Argentina and Spain.

