PNE makes backyard revamp

PNE Wind has completed the repowering of the 16.5MW Looft wind farm in Schleswig-Holstein in Germany.

The work involved replacing six Vestas V66 turbines, which had been operational since 2001, with five V112 machines

PNE subsidiary BGZ Fondsverwaltung is managing the operations at Looft, with another subsidiary, Energy Consult, responsible for technical management.

Construction is also underway at the Gerdau-Schwienau repowering project in Lower Saxony.

PNE will install six new turbines with total capacity of 21.6MW to replace 13 old models in operation since 2001. No details were provided on the turbine manufacturer.

The company has also received approval for the 20MW Kittlitz wind farm in Brandenburg and started work on a community project in Wangerland, Lower Saxony. No details were disclosed on the size of the community wind farm.

PNE Wind chief executive Markus Lesser said: “The high level of competence in our core business, the development of wind farms, continues to be reflected in operational success.”

Image: PNE Wind