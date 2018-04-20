Siemens Gamesa German jobs cut

Siemens Gamesa has reached an agreement with employees’ representatives to reduce the workforce in Germany by 213 people by the end of next year.

The agreement includes reconciliation of interests and a social plan for the impacted workers, the company said.

23 Mar 2018 Most of the redundancies will be made in Hamburg and Bremen by the end of November 2019, Siemens Gamesa added.

Workers at the Cuxhaven offshore wind nacelle factory, in operation since last year, will not be affected.

Compulsory redundancies will be avoided if possible, the turbine manufacturer said.

The cuts are part of a restructuring programme unveiled last year under which Siemens Gamesa will reduce the global workforce by up to 6000. Employees in 24 countries will be impacted.

The move is a reaction to intensified competition in the wind industry, Siemens Gamesa said.

