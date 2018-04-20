US Wind books Baltimore duo

US Wind has selected two Baltimore companies to help deliver the met mast for the 32-turbine Maryland offshore wind farm off the coast of Ocean City.

Strum Contracting will provide welding for the installation of the tower, as well as similar services to help improve port of Baltimore facilities for the offshore wind industry.

Maritime Applied Physics Corp (MAPC) has been hired to install instrumentation and power equipment for the met mast.

MAPC will procure and install sensors to measure wind speed and direction, air temperature and pressure, precipitation and humidity, as well as for the detection of lightning and bats.

It will also be responsible for equipment for measuring water current velocities, collision avoidance and the power system.

US Wind said data collected by this equipment will be used for the final design, financing and performance warrant of the Maryland wind farm, which will be located some 32km from shore.

Image: Ocean City (US Army Corps of Engineers)