Italians make S Africa advance

Italian outfit Building Energy will deliver electricity from the 147MW Roggeveld wind farm and a 4.7MW mini-hydro plant to South African state utility Eskom following the signing of delayed power purchase agreements.

The contracts mean work can get underway on the projects, which were awarded preferred bidder status under Round 4 of the South African Department of Energy Renewable Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme in April 2015.

Building Energy said overall investment in the two plants will be €324m.

Roggeveld, which will be located on the border between the Northern and Western Cape provinces, is expected to be operational in April 2021. The hydro plant will be located in the Free State region.

