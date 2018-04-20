Brussels at the double

The Belgian government has approved plans to double the country's offshore wind capacity to 4GW by 2025.

Brussels is hoping to obtain zero-subsidy bids for future projects located at the border with France.

23 Sep 2013 The draft plans will now go through a round of public consultations and an independent expert commission will provide an assessment of the blueprint.

A final version could be passed into legislation late this year or early 2019. Tendering could kick off as early as next year.

Belgium will phase out its nuclear plants by 2025 and aims to fill the gap with renewables.

Image: reNEWS