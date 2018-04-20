Siemens Gamesa chart topper

Siemens Gamesa took top spot in the global turbine installation table with 9.43GW in 2017, according to analysis by GlobalData.

Vestas, which topped the chart in 2016, slipped to second with 7.52GW, followed by Goldwind with 5.45MW.

Siemens Gamesa accounted for 18% of the installation market last year, Vestas 14.3% and Goldwind 10.4%.

Installations by the Spanish-German manufacture grew 26.4%, while Vestas' fell 14% in 2017, GlobalData said.

GlobalData practice head for power Ankit Mathur said: “The recent merger of Gamesa and Siemens created a strong position in the industry across the onshore and offshore space.

“The competitive advantage of larger size and scale, along with good geographic diversification, provided the necessary push enabling it to claim the top spot.”

Image: Siemens Gamesa