GE order book swells

GE Renewable Energy has announced orders totalling $2.4bn in the first quarter of 2018, up 15% on the year-ago period.

The company has secured 2.9GW of onshore wind commitments in North America following the introduction of the variably rated 2.2MW to 2.5MW turbine with 127-metre rotor, according to Q1 results.

The company has also announced it will invest over $400m in developing the Haliade-X 12MW offshore turbine (pictured), which it claims will produce 45% more power than any machine currently on the market.

GE Renewable Energy chief executive Jerome Pecresse said: “We continued to build on our momentum in GE Renewable Energy this past quarter. Our orders were up with solid growth in onshore wind and some strategic and significant wins in hydro.

"We announced the Haliade-X, the most powerful offshore wind turbine in the market, signalling our intention to be a major player in offshore wind."

