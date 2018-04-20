Jacket on for Hornsea 1

The first of four substation jacket foundations has been installed at Orsted's 1.2GW Hornsea 1 wind farm off the east coast of England.

The jacket (pictured) will support a 2800-tonne topside while will be installed later this year.

Giant crane vessel Saipem 7000 is on installation duty for the jackets, each weighing between 1500 and 1700 tonnes.

Hornsea 1, located 120km off the Yorkshire coast, will consist of 174 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines, three substations and a reactive compensation station.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2020.

Image: Orsted