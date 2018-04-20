TP picture complete at Merkur

A2Sea’s jack-up Sea Challenger has installed the final Idesa-supplied transition piece at the 396MW Merkur offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The TP installation campaign started in November, while jack-up vessel Seafox 5 began blade installation last month.

In total, 66 GE Haliade 150-6MW machines will be installed at the construction site some 45km north of the island of Borkum (pictured).

SHL’s heavy-lift crane Oleg Strashnov installed the topside of the Merkur substation in January, following installation of the jacket foundation in October.

TSO TenneT is expected to connect the Merkur wind farm to the Dolwin gamma grid hub in August 2018.

