Danes map 800MW offshore boost

The Danish government is promising a new 800MW offshore wind farm for delivery between 2024 and 2027 as part of its updated energy plan.

Ministers will present the blueprint later this week including a project to be built after the 600MW Kriegers Flak, which is currently being driven forward by Vattenfall.

The project will help to meet Danish ambitions to be free of fossil fuels by 2050.

Officials are also planning to carry out preliminary investigations into where potential future offshore projects can be located with a decision due in 2022.

The majority of previously investigated sites have either already been awarded or ruled out.

