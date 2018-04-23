Statkraft strikes backyard deal

Statkraft is to supply Norwegian ferrosilicon producer Finnfjord with electricity over the 2018 to 2031 period.

The new long-term contract will deliver 8.5 terrawatt-hours of electricity in total to Finnfjord's ferro-alloy plant in Finnsnes, with an average annual supply of 0.65TWh, Statkraft said.

The deal replaces a contract between the two companies that started in 2011.

Finnfjord chief executive Geir-Henning Wintervoll said: “This contract secures a solid economic foundation for Finnfjord for the next 13 years and enables the company to further develop more efficient and environmentally friendly manufacturing solutions.”

Image: Statkraft

