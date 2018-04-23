Scots bed down for 2018

Articles Filter

Attollo Offshore signs multiple deals to deploy accommodation jack-ups

23/04/2018

Aberdeen outfit Attollo Offshore has signed multiple contracts in the second quarter of the year to provide accommodation jack-up vessels for unnamed renewables and oil and gas projects.

The multi-million pound deals will see propelled and non-propelled accommodation jack-up rigs supplied to operators until the end of 2018, Attollo said.

Attollo managing director Ben Moore said: “These contracts see Attollo Offshore operating across sectors, asset classes and jurisdictions. They truly represent an important milestone in our mission to fundamentally move the needle in improving offshore marine operations.  

“A stable platform that eliminates personnel transfers improves any project’s risk profile, safety performance, operational output and project costs.”

