Marine team eye export drive

Trade body Ocean Energy Europe (OEE) and monitoring organisation Copernicus Marine Service have entered into a partnership to help wave and tidal companies create export opportunities.

EU-backed Copernicus Marine Service uses the Copernicus satellite network to generate data on seas and oceans.

25 Jan 2018 OEE said the three-year partnership will improve access to this data for the ocean energy industry, with a strong focus on export markets.

It will also help inform the next iteration of Copernicus Marine Service for the marine energy sector by leveraging knowledge from the industry, it added.

“Precise data such as current speed is paramount to assessing electricity production and reducing costs,” said OEE chief executive Rémi Gruet.

