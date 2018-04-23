UK heavy lifter weighs into US

UK outfit Notus Heavy Lift Solutions has set up a US business unit to target the offshore wind market in North America.

The company has opened an office in New York and is also looking to open a second base in Boston in Massachusetts in the near future.

Notus has appointed Richard Probert as global head of sales to help promote the company's US offering.

Notus managing director Wesley Walberg said: “With the many years of inhouse experience and expertise Notus Heavy Lift Solutions has gained within the EU offshore wind industry, we are in a strong position to add significant value and contribute to the burgeoning US offshore wind sectors.

“Our primary focus will be to provide the correct level of support at an accelerated pace to overcome the steep learning curve that the US sector finds itself in.”

Image: Notus Heavy Lift Solutions