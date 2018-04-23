Portuguese wave plant ‘collapses’

WavEC Offshore Renewables’ Pico wave device installed in the Azores has suffered a partial collapse and been disconnected from the grid.

The research institute said the 400kW oscillating water column installed in 1999 on the island of Pico was damaged on 17 April.

"All the necessary measures were taken to contain potential risks, the plant was disconnected from the network and security measures were taken," said WavEC director Ana Brito e Melo.

The pilot project originally developed by Portuguese utilities EDA and EDP was transferred to WavEC in 2007.

The submerged elements of the device installed in a gully had suffered wear and tear and in February 2016 WavEC announced plans to close the plant.

Image: Pico wave device (Marinet2)