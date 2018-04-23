France 'sitting on tidal goldmine'
Atlantis sends government plans for 2GW by 2027 off Normandy
France is sitting on a tidal energy “goldmine” that could see projects totalling 2GW built at Le Raz Blanchard off the Normandy coast by 2027, according to developer Atlantis.
The company has submitted a strategic plan to the French government outlining how 1GW of tidal power could be delivered by 2025 and 2GW by 2027.
The plan projects that a 2GW project would attract €3.3bn of investment and create an export market worth €400m a year supporting 10,000 jobs.
Atlantis is seeking the backing of the French government to support supply chain development in Normandy to the help with the former's plans for a project off the coast.
The plans will require a “strong local supply chain to fabricate turbines and perform the offshore construction activities” as well as testing and operations and maintenance facilities, Atlantis said.
Atlantis chief executive Tim Cornelius said: “France is sitting on a low cost renewable energy goldmine at Raz Blanchard.
“Our proposal, if implemented, could quickly create a new industry in France attracting investment in local companies to establish a supply chain capable of delivering more than 1000, 1.9MW tidal turbines along with their associated foundations and the onshore infrastructure.”
Image: Atlantis