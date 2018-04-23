Foresight tuned to UK wind quartet

Foresight Group has acquired four operational wind farms totalling 83MW from companies managed by Belltown Power.

The four projects are part of the same deal that saw Foresight Solar Fund acquire a portfolio of five operational solar farms in the UK with a combined capacity of 53.3MW last week.

22 Jan 2018 The wind farms are a 24.6MW plant in Powys, a 50.5MW project in Cheshire, a 7.5MW facility in Sussex and a 0.5MW unit in Cornwall.

Belltown will continue to provide asset management for all the projects acquired by Foresight.

The Powys, Cheshire and Sussex facilities were acquired by various Foresight funds, with the 0.5MW plant part of the deal with Foresight Solar Fund.

Foresight Group partner Richard Thompson said: “We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of this sizeable wind and solar portfolio and to have established a relationship with Belltown.”

