Windcat prowls Ormonde
New MK3.5 series CTV deployed at 150MW wind farm in Irish Sea
UK outfit Windcat Workboats has deployed a new crew transfer vessel (CTV) at the 150MW Ormonde offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea.
Windcat 41 (pictured) is operating out of Barrow to support operations and maintenance at the wind farm.
The vessel is the company's second MK3.5 series, with at least three more planned, Windcat Workboats said.
Windcat 41 was designed by Pete Melvin and can carry up to 26 technicians at a top speed of 31 knots, the company added.
Windcat Workboats managing director Neil Clarkson said: “The result has surpassed the design expectations. The hull shape of the vessel which has been optimised for efficiency, comfortable sea keeping and performance has resulted in a highly efficient 23-metre vessel”.
Image: Windcat Workboats