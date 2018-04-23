Articles Filter

Windcat prowls Ormonde

New MK3.5 series CTV deployed at 150MW wind farm in Irish Sea 

Windcat prowls Ormonde image 23/04/2018

UK outfit Windcat Workboats has deployed a new crew transfer vessel (CTV) at the 150MW Ormonde offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea.

Windcat 41 (pictured) is operating out of Barrow to support operations and maintenance at the wind farm.

Related Stories

The vessel is the company's second MK3.5 series, with at least three more planned, Windcat Workboats said.

Windcat 41 was designed by Pete Melvin and can carry up to 26 technicians at a top speed of 31 knots, the company added.

Windcat Workboats managing director Neil Clarkson said: “The result has surpassed the design expectations. The hull shape of the vessel which has been optimised for efficiency, comfortable sea keeping and performance has resulted in a highly efficient 23-metre vessel”. 

Image: Windcat Workboats

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.