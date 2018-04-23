Access offers clean power prize

Dubai-based Access Power has launched a new funding platform for renewable energy projects in Africa and Asia.

The ACF 2018 is the third edition of the platform, which is designed to provide local developers and originators with support, technical experience, expertise and funding to bring renewable energy projects to fruition.

In three years, the ACF has considered a total of 234 projects for the prize, Access said.

Finalists for ACF 2018, which covers Asia for the first time, will be evaluated and scored by an independent panel of industry experts, with the three winners announced in June.

The winners will then enter into direct joint development agreement (JDA) discussions with Access Power.

Interested parties have until 10 May to apply for consideration.

Access Power executive chairman Reda El Chaar said: “By introducing new markets, we hope this will enable us to reach a bigger network of innovative and pioneering entrepreneurs across Africa and Asia with the opportunity to develop their ambitious ideas into tangible projects.”

Image: Pixabay