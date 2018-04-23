Scots sanction Howpark 

The Scottish government has approved on appeal LE20's Howpark Farmhouse wind farm, which will be located in the Borders region of Scotland.

The eight-turbine wind farm, which will be located between the 28MW each Drone Hill and Penmanshiel projects, had been rejected by Scottish Borders Council.

27 Feb 2018 The council argued that there were already too many wind turbines in the immediate area.

However, the reporter appointed by the government to assess the appeal concluded that Howpark Farmhouse “would not add significantly to the landscape effect of the Drone-Penmanshiel cluster”.

