Acciona unveils green campaign

Spanish renewables company Acciona has launched a new scheme to promote responsible investment.

The 'invest-intheplanet.com' initiative calls on companies, financial markets, governments and consumers to align investment decisions with the protection of the planet.

It will focus on some of Acciona's key markets including Spain, Mexico, Chile, Canada, the US and Australia.

An advertising campaign will be launched in two stages across digital and social media.

It will first pose the question "What if the smartest decision was to invest in the planet?" followed by "Experts in designing a better planet" and "There is another way of doing things", Acciona said.

Image: Acciona