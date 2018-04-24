Iberdrola banks Mexico wind triple

Iberdrola has secured a $400m loan from 10 regional banks to refinance the construction of three unnamed wind farms in Mexico.

The funding, which Iberdrola described as the first green loan in Latin America, has a five-year term that can be extended for two years.

BBVA bank was the administrative agent and BBVA Bancomer the global coordinator and green agent, Iberdrola said.

The loan was certified by independent agency Vigeo Eiris to ensure the resources are to be used correctly and in line with green loan principles.

Image: Iberdrola