Articles Filter

Iberdrola banks Mexico wind triple

$400m green loan secured to refinance construction of three projects

Iberdrola banks Mexico wind triple image 24/04/2018

Iberdrola has secured a $400m loan from 10 regional banks to refinance the construction of three unnamed wind farms in Mexico.

The funding, which Iberdrola described as the first green loan in Latin America, has a five-year term that can be extended for two years.

BBVA bank was the administrative agent and BBVA Bancomer the global coordinator and green agent, Iberdrola said.

The loan was certified by independent agency Vigeo Eiris to ensure the resources are to be used correctly and in line with green loan principles.

Image: Iberdrola

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.