Catapult to prime GE 12MW

GE has lined up the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult on a five-year deal to test the Haliade-X 12MW offshore turbine in the UK.

The manufacturer said the machine will undergo advanced test and demonstration programmes on cooling technologies, converters, loading, grid and design validation.

Catapult will carry out the work at its 15MW power-train test facility in Blyth, north-east England.

The GE Haliade 150-6MW will also be part of the R&D programme.

GE offshore chief executive John Lavelle said the deal will allow the company to “prove” the 12MW turbine in a “faster way”.

“Traditional testing methods rely on local wind conditions and therefore have limited repeatability for testing,” he said.

“By using ORE Catapult’s facilities and expertise, we will be in a better position to adapt our technology in a shortened time, reduce unplanned maintenance, increase availability and power output, while introducing new features to meet customers’ demands.”

The agreement also includes a £6m investment with Innovate UK and the European Regional Development Fund to install a GE-supplied grid emulation system in Blyth.

Offshore Wind Industry Council co-chair and Orsted UK country manager Benj Sykes said: “This is exactly the sort of collaboration that will ensure the UK continues to build on its global leadership in offshore wind energy.

“This five-year research and development partnership will not only advance new technologies but also empower the UK supply chain including smaller SMEs to innovate and grow.”

RenewableUK executive director Emma Pinchbeck said: “Today’s agreement is another vote of confidence in the UK as the home of ground-breaking offshore wind technology and in the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult as a global test centre.”

Image: GE