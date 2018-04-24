Massachusetts delays offshore prize

Massachusetts has pushed back the decision date for its 800MW offshore wind call by a month until 23 May.

Officials need more time to consider bids put forward by Orsted and Eversource, Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, and Deepwater Wind.

01 May 2017 The Request for Proposals resulted in “a robust and sophisticated suite of proposals for offshore wind energy generation and associated transmission networks”.

More than 20 bids were lodged by the companies involved, “some with mutliple pricing and other options including several complex scenarios that require detailed and demanding analysis”.

A decision was originally due on 23 April. Contract “execution” is scheduled for 2 July.

Image: reNEWS